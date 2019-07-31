

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported Wednesday that its net income for the half year slid to $953 million from $1.00 billion, and earnings per share slipped to $3.19 from $3.24 last year.



Net premiums earned and fee income for the first half rose by 7.9 percent to $18.2 billion, reflecting growth across all business units.



The Group's return on equity was 6.6 percent versus 6.3 percent last year.



Swiss Re said its return on investment improved to 4.2 percent in the first six months, from 2.6 percent in the same period of last year, reflecting strong performance from equity securities and gains within the fixed income portfolio.



