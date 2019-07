PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders rose 3.1% to 2.468 billion euros, from the prior year.



But, operating income was 3.17 billion euros, down by 3.1% from last year.



Revenues were 11.22 billion euros, up 0.2% from last year.



The Group said it is actively implementing its 2020 plan while strengthening its internal control and compliance system.



