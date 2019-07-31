

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income - Group part declined 27.3 percent to 80 million euros from last year's 110 million euros.



Income before tax, however, climbed 40.5 percent to 236 million euros from 168 million euros last year, which was impacted by the Air France strike. Operating result was 400 million euros, up from 346 million euros last year.



EBITDA grew 9.3 percent from last year to 1.15 billion euros.



The company noted that the slight increase in passenger unit revenue that had anticipated, together with continued execution in unit cost reduction, enabled the firm to more than offset rising fuel costs.



Revenues increased 6.4 percent to 7.05 billion euros from 6.63 billion euros last year. Revenues grew 4.5 percent at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company said it will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted 2019 reduction of between -1 percent to 0 percent at constant currency and fuel price.



The 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 550 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.5 billion euros.



