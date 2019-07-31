

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company increased by 19.4 billion yen, or 81.0% to 43.3 billion yen from the prior year.



Operating profit increased by 90.5% year on year to 57.0 billion yen.



Revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to 249.2 billion yen from last year, due to the growth in sales of mainstay products such as Edoxaban, and the revenue recognition of upfront payments for the global development and commercialization collaboration of DS-8201with AstraZeneca.



