

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German retail sales for June are due at 2:00 am ET Wednesday. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.6 percent on year in June, slower than the 4 percent increase in May.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the euro rose against the greenback and the franc, it was steady against the yen. Against the pound, it declined.



The euro was worth 121.10 against the yen, 1.1061 against the franc, 0.9173 against the pound and 1.1157 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



