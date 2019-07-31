

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of 2019 was 1.359 billion euros, up 4.5% from last year. Earnings per share amounted to 2.43 euros up 4.7% from the prior year.



Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) was 2.289 billion euros, up 9.1% from the previous year.



Consolidated revenue was 21.7 billion euros in the first half of 2019, up 10.0% on an actual basis relative to the first half of 2018. Organic growth was 5.9% or 6.8% in France and 4.9% outside France.



VINCI confirmed that it expects further growth in its revenue and net income in 2019.



VINCI's Board of Directors approved the payment of a 2019 interim dividend of 0.79 euros per share, representing an increase of 5.3%.



