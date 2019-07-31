

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's diversified corporation Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 125.04 billion yen from 118.4 billion yen last year, and earnings per share grew to 71.88 yen from 68.08 yen.



Profit before income taxes for the quarter grew to 172.4 billion yen from 167.02 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the first quarter rose by 4.9 percent to 1.63 trillion yen from last year's 1.56 trillion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company still projects attributable profit of 450 billion yen or 258.91 yen per share.



