

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese IT and network technologies provider NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK), Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of 4.134 billion yen, while it recorded a loss of 3.798 billion in the prior year. Net profit attributable to parent was 4.56 billion yen.



On a per share basis, profit was 17.63 yen, compared to loss of 22.18 yen a year ago.



Operating loss for the quarter was 5.42 billion yen from last year's loss of 10.70 billion yen.



For the first quarter, revenues climbed to 653.86 billion yen from 612.96 billion in the previous year.



