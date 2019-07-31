

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production dropped in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 4.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.2 percent rise in May.



Among sectors, energy production declined the most, by 51.2 percent annually in June and mining production fell 29.2 percent.



The manufacturing output grew 2.2 percent annually in June but declined 4.2 percent over the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 6.0 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX