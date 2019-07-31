

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc. (NXT.L) reported that its total full price sales in the second-quarter were up 4.0% on last year. Product full price sales rose 3.7 percent.



Full price sales in the first half were up +4.3% on last year. Total sales, including markdown sales, were up 3.8%.



The company increased its full price sales guidance for the second half from +1.7% to +3.0%, in line with its full price sales growth in May and June.



The company increased its guidance for full year Group profit by 10 million pounds to 725 million pounds, marginally up on last year. It now expects earnings per share to grow by 5.2%.



