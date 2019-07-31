

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc. (BA.L) Wednesday reported that its profit for the half year rose to 817 million pounds from last year's 485 million pounds.



The Group's profit attributable to equity shareholders increased to 795 million pounds or 24.9 pence from 471 million pounds or 14.7 pence last year.



Revenue for the first half increased to 8.674 billion euros from 8.161 billion euros, on IFRS basis.



In addition, the Group said it increased its interim dividend by 4.4 percent to 9.4 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX