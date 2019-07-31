

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology business Smith+Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) reported Wednesday that its first-half earnings per share grew 13 percent to 35.3 cents from 31.4 cents last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 45.8 cents, compared to 43.7 cents last year.



Operating profit climbed 12 percent to $419 million from $372 million last year. Operating margin was 16.8 percent, compared to 15.3 percent a year ago.



Trading profit margin went up 60 basis points to 21.4 percent.



Revenue for the first half grew 1.8 percent to $2.49 billion from prior year's $2.44 billion. Underlying revenue growth was 3.9 percent.



In the second quarter, revenue increased 3.1 percent to $1.28 billion from $1.25 billion last year. Underlying revenue growth was 3.5 percent.



Organic revenue growth has been solid across all three franchises, with strong performance in Emerging Markets and global Sports Medicine.



Further, the company upgraded its full-year underlying revenue growth guidance range by 50 basis points to 3 percent to 4 percent. The company continues to expect trading profit margin in the range of 22.8 percent to 23.2 percent.



Namal Nawana, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The positive momentum across the business globally in the first half of 2019 has led us to upgrade our full year revenue growth guidance.'



