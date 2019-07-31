

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first-half of 2019 declined to 299.8 million pounds from 301.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit after tax for the period was 242.0 million pounds, a decrease of 1.0% from 244.5 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share were 7.4 pence compared to 7.5 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 7.4 pence, down 9.8% from last year.



Group revenue increased by 0.8% to 1.73 billion pounds from last year driven by an increase of 1.0% in UK volumes to 6,432 completions and an improvement in UK average selling prices, partly offset by a reduction in revenue from land sales.



The Board has declared a 2019 interim dividend of 3.84 pence per share compared to 8: 2.44 pence per share paid last year. It also announced a special dividend for 2020 of 360 million pounds or 11.0 pence per share to be paid in July 2020, subject to shareholder approval.



The company anticipates that full year 2019 results will be in line with expectations.



