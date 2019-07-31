

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Wednesday that its own sourced copper production for the half year of 2019 slid by 5 percent to 663,000 tonnes. The decrease in production reflects Alumbrera open-cut depletion and sale of Punitaqui, re-bricking Kazzinc's furnace, smelter outages at Mopani culminating in the shutdown of the plant in June.



The company's own sourced nickel production was down by 11 percent to 55,400 tonnes, reflecting maintenance at Murrin and Koniambo, and the feed mix delivered to the INO refinery in Norway favouring third-party material.



Own sourced zinc production rose 8 percent to 535,900 tonnes, while Glencore's coal production was 10 percent higher at 68.2 million tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX