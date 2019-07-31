sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,545 Euro		-0,355
-5,14 %
WKN: A12DVV ISIN: GB00BRB37M78 Ticker-Symbol: DN8E 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGNITY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,005
6,265
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGNITY PLC
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGNITY PLC6,545-5,14 %
FN Beta