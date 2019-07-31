

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), a provider of IT infrastructure and services, Wednesday, in its trading update, said it expects adjusted profit before tax to be marginally ahead of the first half of last year, after it witnessed continued momentum within the Technology Sourcing business throughout the second quarter of 2019.



As a result, the Group said it expects trading result for the year 2019 to be materially ahead of current market expectations in both profitability and earnings per share.



The Group noted the provisions on certain contracts will reduce significantly in the second half of 2019 and this forms part of a recent encouraging reforecast of the second half of the year reviewed by the Board.



