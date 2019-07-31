

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported that its like-for-like sales for the 10 week period ended 27 July 2019 rose by 2.8% with performance remaining consistently ahead of the market.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, '.... We remain confident in the momentum we have gained, and which continues to build, driven by the ongoing impact of numerous Ignite 2 initiatives.'



Like-for-like sales for 33 weeks period ended 11 May 2019 was up 3.8%.



Total sales have increased by 4.1% in the year-to-date.



