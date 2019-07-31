

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2019 declined to 56.1 million pounds from 56.5 million pounds last year.



Profit after taxation attributable to owners of the company decreased to 33.1 million pounds or 14.0 pence per share from 37.3 million pounds or 15.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue less impairment grew to 323.1 million pounds from 316.4 million pounds last year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 4.6 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 September 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 September 2019.



