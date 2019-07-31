

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc. (JKX.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 rose to $2.20 million from $1.89 million in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the period was $6.0 million compared to $3.3 million in the first half of 2018. Results for both periods include charges reflecting updated calculations for the provisions for disputed rental fees for 2010 and 2015 in Ukraine.



Total revenue for the first half of 2019 was $45.3 million, 6.8% higher than the $42.4 million reported in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in total average daily Group production from 8,728 boepd in the first half of 2018 to 10,132 boepd in the first half of 2019.



