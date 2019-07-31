

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate rose in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May.



Gross unemployment rose 104,300 in June from 103,400 in the previous month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.9 percent, same rate as seen in preceding month.



Based on LFS data, the jobless rate was 4.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 145,000.



