

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company KCOM Group plc (KCOM.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 loss before tax was 31.6 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 34 million pounds.



Loss per share were 6.63 pence, compared to prior year's profit of 5.38 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 24.3 million pounds, compared to 33.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 3.84 pence, compared to 5.26 pence last year.



Group EBITDA declined 16 percent on a reported basis. When adjusting for the impact of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9, EBITDA fell 14 percent.



Group revenue declined 7 percent to 281.64 million pounds from last year's 301.9 million pounds. Adjusting for the impact of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9, revenue dropped 5 percent.



Regarding dividend, the company said its Board did not declare a final dividend for the year 2019 as the acquisition of KCOM by MEIF 6 Fibre is due to complete in early August. The prior year's final dividend was 4 pence per share. Consequently, the full year dividend is 1.00 pence per share, down from 6 pence per share last year.



