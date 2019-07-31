

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings and looked ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve for clues on the policy path.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 385.10 after tumbling 1.5 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.4 percent.



Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group jumped 4.5 percent as it reported its highest quarterly earnings in four years.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim advanced 1.7 percent after more than doubling its first-half net profit.



French cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal slumped 4.2 percent after posting weaker-than-expected sales growth in the second quarter.



Lender BNP Paribas rallied 3.5 percent after its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders rose 3.1 percent, led by strong performances by its corporate and investment banking divisions.



Construction company Vinci climbed 3.7 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit and backing its FY outlook.



German sportswear group Puma jumped 7.7 percent after raising its full-year financial targets.



Lloyds Banking Group lost 4.5 percent after posting weaker-than-expected pretax profits.



Public-services outsourcer Serco jumped over 4 percent after its first-half underlying trading profit rose 29 percent.



Centamin gained 8.2 percent. The gold mining company raised its interim dividend while maintaining annual guidance for 2019.



Funeral firm Dignity lost 8 percent after reporting a fall in first-half pretax profit.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey plummeted 5 percent after posting lower first-half profit.



In economic releases, the euro area economy expanded at a slower pace as expected in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed. GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially, following the first quarter's 0.4 percent expansion. The rate came in line with expectations.



Headline inflation in the region eased to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent in June. The slowing was in line with economists' expectations.



Official data showed that German retail sales rose more than expected in June, posting their steepest monthly increase in more than 12 years. Retail sales were up 3.5 percent sequentially in real terms after a revised 1.7 percent drop the previous month.



