

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday maintained its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.95 per share and net sales between $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share on sales of $2.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX