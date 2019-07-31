

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey trade deficit narrowed in June, as exports and imports declined, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to $3.17 billion in June from $5.52 billion in the same period last year.



Exports dropped 14.3 percent annually in June and imports fell 22.7 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports declined by 15.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports and imports decreased by 8.1 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX