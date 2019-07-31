

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation slowed for the second month in June, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index edged up 0.1 percent annually in June, following a 2.7 percent rise in May. In April, inflation was 4.1 percent.



Price changes were influenced by wage growth, foreign exchange rate changes and world petroleum market price trends.



Foreign markets producer prices grew 3.0 percent annually in June and domestic market producer prices declined 1.2 percent.



