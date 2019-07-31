

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose further in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.6 percent increase in May. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at the same rate.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 6.8 percent annually in July and those of fuels for personal transport equipment rose by 0.7 percent. While, electricity, gas and other fuels prices declined 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in July.



