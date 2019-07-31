

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $283.1 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $23.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.1 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.1 Mln. vs. $26.4M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX