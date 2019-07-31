sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,07 Euro		-0,01
-0,04 %
WKN: 915716 ISIN: US2937921078 Ticker-Symbol: EPD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,335
26,78
13:10
26,52
26,965
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP26,07-0,04 %
FN Beta