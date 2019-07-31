

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Wednesday increased its cash distribution with respect to the second quarter of 2019 by 2.3 percent to $0.44 per unit, payable on August 13, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2019.



Enterprise said it has elected to use common units purchased on the open market from now on, rather than issuing new common units to satisfy the delivery obligations under the partnership's Distribution Reinvestment Plan and Employee Unit Purchase Plan.



