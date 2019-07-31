

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $236 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $262 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.42 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.45



