

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reaffirmed its adjusted net operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, company continues to project adjusted net operating earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.33 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company continues to make 2019 capital investments of $1.6 to $1.7 billion and grow its net operating earnings per share and dividend by 5 to 7 percent each year through 2022. It also expects to make capital investments of $1.6 to $2.0 billion annually from 2020 through 2022.



