

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $141 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $565 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $6.45 billion from $6.28 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $565 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.45 Bln vs. $6.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 to $1.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX