

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece retail sales declined for a second month in May, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales turnover declined 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.9 percent fall in April. In March, sales rose 5.4 percent. The volume of sales decreased 2.4 percent.



Sales in departmental stores declined the most by 21.2 percent and those of food, beverages, tobacco sales decreased by 9.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the retail turnover dropped a 4.8 percent in June and the volume slid 3.5 percent.



