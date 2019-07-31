

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) on Wednesday tightened its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2019, based on capital deployment actions related to the proceeds from the Power Solutions sale.



The company now projects fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.93 to $1.95 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



