

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area rose in July after a weakening in June, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed on Wednesday.



The Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.21 in July from 0.14 in June. In May, the score was 0.20.



The indicator continues to signal modest growth in the euro area, the survey report said.



An improvement in consumer confidence and the rise in new car registrations supported the index, while the weak industrial cycle and sluggish foreign trade had a dampening effect.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX