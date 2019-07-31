

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $475.5 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $140.9 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497.9 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.50 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $497.9 Mln. vs. $438.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX