

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $37.1 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $113.7 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $1.15 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



