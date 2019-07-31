

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $223.66 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $190.34 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $220.89 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $954.84 million from $894.45 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $220.89 Mln. vs. $188.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $954.84 Mln vs. $894.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.6 Bln



