

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $40.32 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $108.71 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $98.49 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $98.49 Mln. vs. $112.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX