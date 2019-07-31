

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. ADP private payrolls data for July will be published at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. The economy is expected to add 150,000 private jobs in July after an increase of 102,000 in June.



The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the greenback dropped against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 108.57 against the yen, 0.9901 against the franc, 1.1149 against the euro and 1.2173 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



