

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said it has delivered a strong first half. As a result, the company increased its full year sales, and earnings per share guidance.



For 2019, the company now expects sales growth to be approximately 6% (previously 5 - 6%) and organic sales growth to be approximately 4% (previously 3.5%). The company expects $2.47 per share or 9% adjusted EPS growth (previously 7-9%). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.48. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, the company expects year over year reported sales growth of approximately 6%, and organic sales growth of approximately 3%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.60 per share, for the quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.63.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.57, a 16.3% increase from prior year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter.



Second-quarter net sales grew 5.0% to $1.08 billion. Organic sales grew 4.9% driven by global consumer products growth of 5.7% which was driven by positive product mix and pricing of 5.0% and volume growth of 0.7%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.07 billion, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX