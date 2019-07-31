

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE) initiated a search process to appoint new CFO as the company's CFO Jamie Miller has decided to transition from her role as CFO. Ms. Miller joined GE in 2008 as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. She was appointed SVP and CFO in 2017.



Ms. Miller said, 'With the progress we've made and the stabilization beginning to take hold, the time is right for my transition.'



Ms. Miller will remain in her role to assist with a smooth transition.



