

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK),a Spain-based IT provider for the global travel and tourism industry, reported that its adjusted profit for the first six months of 2019 rose 9.9% to 666.7 million euros, from the prior year, reflecting a solid operating performances of its Distribution and IT Solutions businesses, the consolidation of TravelClick and a positive foreign exchange impact.



EBITDA grew 10.7% to 1.19 billion euros from last year.



Revenue increased 14.4% to 2.83 billion euros from the previous year.



