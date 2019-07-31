sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

163,33 Euro		+0,275
+0,17 %
WKN: 909462 ISIN: XS0177618039 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SNCF RESEAU Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SNCF RESEAU 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,39
165,27
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALSTOM SA
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALSTOM SA38,93+0,44 %
SNCF RESEAU163,33+0,17 %
FN Beta