

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK) said that it will supply 12 Avelia Euroduplex trains to SNCF Mobilités for the TGV Atlantique lines. The order, which worth over 335 million euros, is in addition to the one for 55 trains currently being delivered.



The 12 trains will enter service in 2021 and 2022. They will replace older trains, some of which are over 30 years old, the company said.



The Avelia Euroduplex trains have higher capacity, with 556 seats compared to 509 for previous generations.



