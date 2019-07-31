

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that Kisqali significantly prolongs life in women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative or HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer now in two distinct late-stage trials.



'We are thrilled that Kisqali combination therapy again has demonstrated improved overall survival for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer - first in pre-menopausal and peri-menopausal women in MONALEESA-7, and now in post-menopausal women in MONALEESA-3,' said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology.



According to the company, no new safety signals were observed; adverse events were consistent with previously reported Phase III trial results. Kisqali is approved for use in various indications in more than 75 countries around the world.



