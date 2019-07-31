

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group plc, the parent company of Holiday Inn, said it will eliminate the use of small plastic bottles of toiletries at its more than 5,600 hotels around the world by introducing larger-size bathroom amenities. The move is part of the hospitality company's efforts to significantly reduce plastic waste.



UK-based IHG said in a statement that its entire hotel estate of about 843,000 guest rooms will switch to bulk-size bathroom amenities and remove bathroom miniatures. Currently, IHG has an average of 200 million bathroom miniatures in use across its entire hotel estate every year.



More than a third of its hotels have already adopted the change, IHG noted, with the entire transition to be completed during 2021. The company's brands include InterContinental, Regent Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn.



In October 2018, IHG had said it would remove plastic straws from its global estate by the end of 2019 and make biodegradable alternatives available. These straws have been creating environmental problems as they are too lightweight for mechanical recycling.



IHG's Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas now offer bathroom products in refillable ceramic dispensers, while Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is already transitioning to larger-size amenities.



IHG's Even Hotels and Avid hotels brands have adopted bulk-size amenities since they were launched, while Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants had launched them in 2017.



IHG's voco Hotels brand is partnering suppliers to provide duvets and pillows that are filled with 100 percent recycled materials. This equates to 150 plastic bottles per guest room diverted from landfill.



Some other major companies, including Walt Disney, Marriott International, Starbucks, McDonald's and Royal Caribbean Cruises have said they plan to eliminate plastic straws at their locations by next year and 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX