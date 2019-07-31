

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tristar Products has recalled about 350,000 magnetic trivets due to potential risk of ingestion.



Tristar Products said magnets can detach from the trivets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.



The company said it received one report of magnets detaching from a trivet and being swallowed by a child. The child suffered intestinal perforations and blockage, requiring surgery.



The recall magnetic trivets sold with Copper Chef 10-Piece Cerami-Tech Nonstick Cookware Sets and sold separately. The trivets attach to the bottom of hot metal cookware, allowing it to be placed on tables. The trivets have four magnets encased in silicone and come in copper, burgundy, blue, and black colors.



Consumers have been asked to stop using the trivets and place them out of the reach of children.



The recalled products were sold at QVC from October 2017 through October of 2018 for between $75 and $120 when sold as part of the cookware set and $10 when sold separately.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX