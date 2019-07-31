

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International has expanded a recall of its Natural Pig Ears sold as dog treats as they could be contaminated with salmonella. The company had first issued a recall for the pig ears on Friday.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



Salmonella can affect the dogs eating the product. Humans handling the contaminated products too are at risk if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.



Lennox is the second company to issue the recall for pig ears after Pet Supplies Plus in early July recalled bulk pig ear dog treats sold in about 33 states across the U.S.



Edison, New Jersey-based Lennox said it is aware of cases of human illness related to an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella infections after several people identified its pig treats as the brand they purchased.



Individually shrink-wrapped product tested by FDA were found to be positive for Salmonella. Lennox's pig ears are also sold bulk unwrapped.



Lennox has expanded the recall now to include products that were shipped to nationwide distributors and retailers from as far back as November 1, 2018 to July 3, 2019. The company's original recall had the start date of May 1, 2019.



The recalled pig ears comes in an 8-pack branded pouch with UPC 742174 995163, or 742174994166. It can also be packaged individually shrink wrapped under UPC 0385384810, and 742174P35107.



The UPC codes are located on the front label of the package. Individually shrink-wrapped packages may be labelled with 'Lennox' or without brand information.



Consumers who have bought the product with proper receipt can return the recalled product to the company.



Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or CDC said in an update that another 48 illnesses related to the ongoing outbreak of salmonella infections have been reported. This brings the total count of known infections to 93. However, no deaths have been reported.



