

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brick-and-mortar apparel retailers currently have advantage over online apparel retailers due to the in-store shopping experience preferred by customers.



According to research firm NPD, 55 percent of apparel customers prefer to shop in-store rather than online as they prefer to see, touch, and try-on apparel before purchasing it.



Around 79 percent of adult shoppers try on the clothes before buying, with about 42 percent said that they try clothes all or most of the time and 37 percent of them said they try on some of the time.



'While online sales may be growing faster, it is key to make the in-store shopping experience personal for the consumer as in-store accounts for the lion's share of apparel dollars,' says Maria Rugolo, apparel industry analyst, The NPD Group. 'The fitting room is still an opportunity to make a personal connection with your consumer since it is still an integral part of the overall shopping experience.'



In-store retailers are also providing the same convenience to its customers provided by online stores. Apparel shoppers have the option to buy-online-and-pick-up-in-store. This feature provides the accessibility of shopping online with the ability to see, feel, and try on an item in-store, if the consumer wants.



Over the last 12 months, 21 percent of U.S. adults answered 'yes' to buying apparel and footwear online and then picking it up in store, according to a survey by NPD's according to a survey from Civic Science for NPD's Trend Tracker.



'The ability for consumers to see, touch, and try on apparel appears to be an advantage for brick and mortar retailers,' says Rugolo. 'Now coupled with more convenient ways to shop online and pick up, consumers may be more inclined than ever to make the physical trip.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX