

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $71.05 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $193.85 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $237.03 million from $210.56 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $71.05 Mln. vs. $193.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $237.03 Mln vs. $210.56 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX