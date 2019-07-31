

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.42 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $84.00 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $21.27 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $633.04 million from $716.89 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $21.27 Mln. vs. $52.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $633.04 Mln vs. $716.89 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $730 Mln



